As expected, the highest price at Heritage’s CSNS paper money auction, $376,000, was realized for a $50 note from the Farmers National Gold Bank of San Jose.

Four different bidders, three in person and one by mail, accounted for over $1.1 million in sales for four high-denomination Original Series California national gold bank notes in Heritage’s April 28 auction.

Four different bidders, three in person and one by mail, accounted for over $1.1 million in sales for four high-denomination Original Series California national gold bank notes on April 28. The four notes accounted for a considerable part of the $7,797,616 total (including buyer’s fees) realized in Heritage’s 1,777-lot Central States Numismatic Society Currency Signature Auction in Schaumberg, Ill.

As expected, the highest price was $376,000 for the only known $50 note (Friedberg 1161) from the Farmers National Gold Bank of San Jose. It bore a grade of Very Fine 20 by PCGS Currency and was reportedly bought by a dealer on behalf of a client.

Gambling on a Morgan dollar roll: Inside Coin World: This week, examines what happens when you gamble on a roll, as well as some unwanted surprises that buyers face.

The next two notes also went to floor bidders: At $282,000 was a unique $100 California national gold bank note from the First National Gold Bank of Santa Barbara (F-1164) in PCGS Currency Fine 12, and one of two known $100 notes issued for the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma (F-1165) reached $246,750 in a grade of PCGS Currency Very Good 10.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

An absentee bidder was successful in purchasing the last of the top four California national gold bank notes with a $235,000 offer for a $100 note issued by the Union National Gold Bank of Oakland (F-1166) graded Fine 12 by PCGS Currency.