C-notes too good to be true: Week's Most Read

‘Error’ notes that appeared to be counterfeits from Peruvian counterfeiting operation caused quite a stir this week. Mismatched serial numbers are the key here, making it the top post on Coin World this week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Nova Scotia mining region planning for significant gold boom: The Moose River gold mining region of Nova Scotia in Canada is experiencing a modern gold rush, with pockets of gold harvested from surface mining.

4. Pastel shades make this 1936 Wisconsin commemorative half dollar a hot lot: Delicate toning on this high-grade 1936 Wisconsin commemorative half dollar sets it apart.

3. Canada showcases grey wolf on 2-ounce silver $30 coin: A new large silver $30 coin from Canada employs the Zentangle drawing method to highlight the grey wolf.

2. Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for Native American dollars, Apollo 11 coins: Commission of Fine Arts Chairman Earl A. Powell didn’t like the design for the reverse of the 2019 Native American dollar endorsed by several groups.

1. Spectacular mismatched serial numbers note too good to be true: Counterfeiters in Peru appear to be printing fake error notes, including notes with impossible mismatched serial numbers.

