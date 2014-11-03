BEP to display 'Billion Dollar Showcase' at 2015 FUN show

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will have a booth at the Jan. 8 to 11, 2015, Florida United Numismatists 60th anniversary convention in Orlando.

The BEP’s participation at numismatic events provides an opportunity to educate the public about U.S. paper currency and its technological enhancements.

Public sales products, exhibits such as the Billion Dollar Showcase, currency manufacturing demonstrations and public education materials will be available.

For more information visit the BEP website.

