Bulgarian central bank finalizes plans for printing notes in 2015

The Bulgarian National Bank will spend 21.358 million new lev or BGN for bank notes and coins, a report of the bank for 2015 shows, according to an article posted online Dec. 22 by Focus Information Agency .

According to the bank’s report, 85 million bank notes will be printed and 145 million coins will be struck, all to replace worn out money.

More than 23 million BGN will be spent on staff, although no pay increase is expected. A total of 4.5 million BGN is expected to be spent by the bank to build a cash and information center in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The purchase of two specialized armed vehicles will set the bank back 1.2 million BGN. According to the article the bank’s main goal in 2015 will be maintaining the stability of Bulgarian currency.



