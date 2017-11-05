Brunei celebrates sultan’s anniversary with new note
- Published: Nov 5, 2017, 3 AM
The Monetary Authority of Brunei issued a polymer $50 bank note (the U.S. equivalent of approximately $36.75) on Oct. 9 commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s accession to the throne. The 71-year-old-sultan, who is also the country’s prime minister, is one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at about $20 billion.
The note is yellow in color, symbolic of Brunei royalty.
Three rarities are identified among the smallest American Eagles. Also in our Nov. 13 issue, columnists dissect a few poor attempts at counterfeiting American rarities and explain an obsession to search for surprise coins.
One of its security features is optically variable ink in the numeral “$50” at the top right of the face. The ink changes from green to gold as the bank note is tilted. Another security feature is a large see-through window with a portrait of the sultan.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Monetary Authority offered several the note in several package options. One was a single note with an “HB50” prefix in a leatherette box and an issue price of $50. The offer was limited to 4,000 notes. Another was a two-piece set of a $50 note and a $25 note in a folder, an offer restricted to 3,000 sets that sold for $160 each. An edition of 55,000 single notes in a folder cost $55 each. Three-, eight-, and 40-subject uncut sheets were also offered.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio