British security printer Maltese college plan courses

Printing firm De La Rue and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology are partnering to establish training programs in printing and secure printing for adults wanting careers in the printing industry.

A school program for people who want to learn how to print money? A great idea, but prospective counterfeiters probably should not apply since the announcement is addressed “Dear Central Bank.”

A statement from De La Rue says, “De La Rue will provide the expert ‘on the job’ knowledge related to the field of security printing to MCAST so that the agreed and developed programs are relevant and validated. De La Rue will also provide access to manufacturing equipment that can be used for the practical training of the trainees.”

Neither entity would say who is entitled to enroll in the program, an important question since the Mediterranean island nation has become ground zero in the currency wars. On Dec. 1, 2015, De La Rue announced that it was phasing out the printing of bank notes in Malta. A year later, not long after Crane Currency announced that it would open a new $100 million facility on the island, De La Rue had an epiphany after negotiations with the government, and reversed course. De La Rue now employs 567 locals and Crane, whose plant opened last month, said it would initially hire 200 new employees.

