Bridge in Scotland focus of new polymer note

Limited-edition polymer notes to be released in early 2015 will mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Forth Bridge near Edinburgh, Scotland.

A total of 2 million commemorative £5 notes will be issued by the Clydesdale Bank LLC. These will be the first polymer bank notes issued for circulation in the United Kingdom, according to bank officials.

The Forth Bridge was built to carry the North British Railway line 1.5 miles across the Firth of Forth.

The bridge was designed by Sir John Fowler and Sir Benjamin Baker, and constructed between 1883 and 1890.

The three cantilever towers, each 341 feet high, carry the railway’s tracks nearly 150 feet above the high tide of the Forth River.

