Bridge in Scotland focus of new polymer note

The face of the 2015 commemorative £5 polymer note to be issued by the Clydesdale Bank LLC in Scotland will feature a portrait of the builder of the Forth Bridge, Sir William Arrol.

Standing in front of the Forth Bridge with a mock-up of the design for the 2015 commemorative £5 polymer note are, left to right, Honorable Alistair Carmichael, minister of Parliament and secretary of state for Scotland; Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture and external affairs; and Debbie Crosbie, executive director at Clydesdale Bank.

Limited-edition polymer notes to be released in early 2015 will mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Forth Bridge near Edinburgh, Scotland.

A total of 2 million commemorative £5 notes will be issued by the Clydesdale Bank LLC. These will be the first polymer bank notes issued for circulation in the United Kingdom, according to bank officials.

The Forth Bridge was built to carry the North British Railway line 1.5 miles across the Firth of Forth.

The bridge was designed by Sir John Fowler and Sir Benjamin Baker, and constructed between 1883 and 1890.

The three cantilever towers, each 341 feet high, carry the railway’s tracks nearly 150 feet above the high tide of the Forth River.