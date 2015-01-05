Braille to be used on future UAE banknotes

The raised dots of Braille are what blind and visually-impaired individuals use to “read” books, documents and, soon, bank notes issued by the United Arab Emirates, according to a story posted online Dec. 27, 2014, at www.thenational.ae.

In July the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued instructions “for banknotes to be printed ‘using Braille characters so that they will be readable by those who lost their vision,’ ” according to the article.

Nazem Fawzi, a disability adviser for the Ministry of Social Affairs is quoted in the article as saying bank officials provided samples of the proposed Braille markings and asked that they be checked to see “if the Braille marking was suitable and easy to identify.”

The 50- and 100-dirham denominations will be the first to feature the Braille markings and then it will be used on other denominations.

In a related story, several blind UAE residents expressed hopes that the UAE Central Bank’s plan to introduce Braille features on notes would provide them with greater independence.

No date was given for issuance of the first notes with Braille.

Check out other recent paper money posts:

National Bank of Cuba 1-peso specimen note Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction

New Zealand bank officials explain design selection process in recent bank publication

Older kwanza-denominated bank notes no longer accepted as payment in Angola

More from CoinWorld.com:

Specimen 70 Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars sell for $750 each

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show

2014 U.S. coin market overall near $5 billion say PNG officials (not counting Mint sales)

When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

U.S. Mint breaks single-year silver bullion sales record: Top 10 Stories of 2014

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!