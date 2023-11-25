Book explores California history through notes

Paper money expert Dennis Hengeveld has produced a work based on the Eric Agnew collection of California notes.

Image courtesy of Stack's Bowers

One of the most advanced collections of California national bank notes is showcased in a new book written by Dennis Hengeveld and published by Stack’s Bowers. The work, Paper Dreams: A History of California Through Its Paper Money, looks at 99 different national banks in California, plus one privately issued note and discusses the history of the banks, the towns and the people.

The images of the notes are from the Eric Agnew Collection, which is being sold by Stack’s Bowers. “As I looked from one rarity to the next, I realized I was looking at a snapshot of California,” noted Hengeveld in the book’s introduction. “While national bank notes have been collected, studied and enjoyed by several generations of numismatists, it occurred to me that non-collectors would be interested in these historical objects as well.” Stories about embezzlement, bank robberies, railroad tycoons and more all offer direct link to the notes included in the Agnew collection.

The book is available through Amazon and eBay and will be sold at major coin shows at the Stack’s Bowers location. Hengeveld will sign copies at shows where he is in attendance while supplies of the book are available.

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