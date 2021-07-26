Bolivia Bicentennial commemorative note not spendable

The Central Bank of Bolivia recently issued this colorful commemorative note without denomination to mark the Bolivian Bicentennial in 2025.

Banco Central de Bolivia has issued a colorful commemorative note, without denomination, marking that nation’s bicentennial.

The note face, in shades of the national flag’s colors of red, yellow and green, features images of eight of the most important figures who contributed to Bolivia’s independence, each identified by name. Bolivia national flowers are at upper right, A blue security band with a blue macaw image and a 3D motion effect serves both a decorative and security purpose, and the bands of the national flag appear at far right. At left are the bicentennial dates 1825 and 2025, and the Bolivian coat of arms.

The back features the facade of the House of Liberty, a miner’s helmet, the figurehead of the National Mint (the Mask of Bacchus, a sculpture from 1856 that is a prominent feature of the National Mint of Bolivia) and the Andean Cross, according to the bank’s description.

A transparent window, visible from both sides, holds images of Nevada Illimani (a prominent, high mountain in Western Bolivia), the Salar de Uyuni (the world’s largest salt flat, in Potosi, in the nation’s Southwest) and the bufeo (Bolivian river dolphin).

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Legends on the note’s face, in addition to the bank name, include the words ESTADO PLURINACIONAL DE BOLIVIA (the nation’s official name adopted in 2009, meaning Plurinational State of Bolivia, reflecting the diverse indigenous populations).

Legends on the back include BICENTENARIO DE BOLIVIA, in two configurations, the nation’s name, a stylized 200, and DOSCIENTOS ANOS (translating to 200 years).

The rectangular polymer note measures 150 millimeters by 70 millimeters.

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