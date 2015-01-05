BEP taking applications from blind to receive free currency reader

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is now accepting and processing applications from blind or visually impaired individuals who wish to receive a free currency reader.

This initiative is one of a number of steps the BEP is taking to introduce technologies and features to make U.S. paper currency accessible to all individuals.

The reader, called iBill® Currency Identifier, provides a convenient means for blind or visually impaired individuals to identify all Federal Reserve notes (U.S. currency) in circulation. It uses a single AAA battery, which is included, and denominates the note in one of three modes: a clear natural voice, a pattern of tones, or a pattern of vibrations for privacy. The vibration mode also assists people who are deaf and blind.

The U.S. Currency Reader Program is a component of the BEP’s initiative to provide meaningful access to Federal Reserve notes. Interested individuals can download the application from the BEP’s website.

It must be filled out completely, signed by a competent authority that can certify eligibility, and returned to the mailing address provided on the form.

Questions or comments can be made by telephoning the BEP toll-free 844-815-9388 or by sending an email to meaningful.access@bep.gov.

More information about the program is available on the BEP website, www.bep.gov.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside

Specimen 70 Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollars sell for $750 each

U.S. Mint making Proof 2015-W silver American Eagles available for more customers during FUN Show

2014 U.S. coin market overall near $5 billion say PNG officials (not counting Mint sales)

Finding patterns in the Top 10 Stories of 2014

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!