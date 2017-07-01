Billion Dollar Display could come to a show near you

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is seeking applications from show and convention officials for its Billion Dollar Display of rare notes and more.

Coin or paper money show organizers looking for a way to boost their attendance can have a cooperative partner in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Each year the BEP accepts invitations to participate at numismatic events in the hope that participation promotes awareness about its mission and role in U.S. security printing. A BEP press release explained that its participation at these exhibitions provides many people with an opportunity to see BEP in a manner they would otherwise not experience.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The bureau offers its Billion Dollar Exhibit, featuring more than a billion dollars of rare and old currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, gold certificates, and silver certificates. It is also possible to see demonstrations of a 19th century spider press, as well as the mutilated currency examination process.

Information about the government’s currency program, new technology, and historical data is shared during open discussion forums.

Lowest mintage American Eagle, a counterfeit 1902-O Morgan dollar struck to circulate: Another column in the July 10 Coin World examines a “ghostly” Kennedy half dollar

Among the currency-related items on sale are sheets of uncut currency, packaged premium products, special intaglio print cards, shredded currency, and specialty items.

Responsible parties must sign a security agreement before participation (sample provided upon request). The sponsoring organization has to provide, at minimal or no cost to the government, booth space (40 feet by 50 feet minimum), transportation costs for exhibits and products, tables and table skirts, display cases, lamps, internet access, phone service, carpeting, and drayage services with a maximum amount of security support.

To submit a request for the next fiscal year, contact public affairs specialist Tracy Garrett at Tracy.Garrett@bep.gov no late than Aug. 31.