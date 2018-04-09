Paper Money
Bhutan celebrates crown prince’s birthday with note
- Published: Apr 9, 2018, 4 AM
A 100-ngultrum note from Bhutan commemorates the first birthday of the nation’s crown prince.
Bank notes from Bhutan commemorating the first birthday of Crown Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, are being offered for sale by the Singapore Mint.
Although the prince was born on Feb. 5, 2016, the notes made their first appearance at the Singapore International Coin Fair March 23, where the 100-ngultrum note, with a face value of about $1.54 U.S., was sold for 25 Singapore dollars each, or $19 U.S.
A million pieces are available for worldwide sale, from www.singaporemint.com.
The note shows the young prince and his parents on its face while the back features a dragon in front of several Himalayan peaks.
The Singapore Mint is the marketing agent for Bhutan’s Royal Monetary Authority.
