The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s first collector’s issue of 2017 went on sale on Feb. 2. The 2017 Happy Birthday Currency Note is a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with the usual eight-digit serial number, but beginning with “2017.” Priced at $5.95, it offers a reasonable and entertaining way to extend birthday wishes. The note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve in an attractive folder. It is one of 17 collector’s items currently available on the BEP website.

For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, visit here. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets, SW, Washington, DC 20228).

