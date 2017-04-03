BEP unveils 2017 intaglio print program

The BEP’s 2017 intaglio print program is called the Constitution Series for its focus on the United States Constitution and its establishment of three separate and equal branches of government.

The series consists of three prints with engraved vignettes produced in the fashion of the age-old art of intaglio printing. The subjects are the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches of the federal government.

The first card, in a nod to the Legislative branch, features a pair of vignettes showing eastern and western views of the U.S. Capitol; it will go on sale April 4. The second card, for the Executive branch, shows the northern and southern fronts of the White House; it will go on sale June 13. The third card, for the Judicial branch, shows the U.S. Supreme Court and an engraving of an allegorical woman representing Justice; it will go on sale Aug. 1 in conjunction with BEP’s participation at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money convention in Denver.

The BEP began selling its Declaration of Independence intaglio prints on Jan. 7, 2016:The 2016 program focuses on the Declaration of Independence and its famous phrase with the words “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”



To participate in the BEP’s 2017 Intaglio Print Subscription Program and to ensure receipt of each print, subscriptions must be received by April 30. Prints will ship after their first day of sale. The Constitution Series subscription is priced at $51. Individual cards are priced at $22.50. The subscription program and individual cards will be offered during calendar year 2017 only, while supplies last.

To subscribe to the intaglio print program, visit the website. Orders may also be placed by telephone (800-456-3408), or by mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).