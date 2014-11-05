BEP tours closed on Thanksgiving Day

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s tours at its Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, locations, will be closed to the public on Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Both of the BEP’s Tour and Visitor Centers will reopen on Nov. 28.

The Friday after Thanksgiving is historically one of the BEP’s busiest visitation days and tickets go quickly.

For more information about how to obtain free tickets, visit the BEP website and click on the Tours button on the homepage.

