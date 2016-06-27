BEP to release 2016 Happy Birthday $1 note
- Published: Jun 27, 2016, 4 AM
Looking for a birthday present for someone this year? The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has an answer with the 2016 Happy Birthday Currency Note. The note features a Series 2013 $1 note with a serial number beginning with “2016xxxx.” The note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve in a folder decorated with colorful balloons and a drawing of a gift box. It costs $5.95 and will go on sale on Wednesday July 6 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.
For additional information about the BEP or to purchase any of the 24 other products currently on sale, visit bep.gov. Products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail to Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.
