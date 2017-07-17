BEP to offer new products at ANA convention

Among the products to be offered by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing at the ANA World’s Fair of Money is the 2017 $2 Single Note Collection, which features four $2 notes with serial numbers beginning with 2017.

The BEP will be offering collectors a look at sheets of rare notes and the opportunity to buy new products at its Billion Dollar Exhibit booth at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Denver Aug. 1 to 5.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing and United States Mint will share booth #478 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, Aug. 1 to 5 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit featuring more than $1 billion worth of rare paper money, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury bonds, and gold and silver certificates. A technical expert will demonstrate currency production on a 19th century spider press and a number of several new products will be offered for sale:

Also to be offered is the last of the intaglio prints in the BEP’s 2017 “Constitution Series” program. The Judicial card is the third and final print in the 2017 Intaglio Print Subscription Program, which also features cards celebrating the Legislative and Executive branches of the federal government. This series is dedicated to the United States Constitution and features a compilation of unique, engraved vignettes focusing on the age-old art of intaglio printing.

BEP will also offer several other unique currency-related products, including uncut currency sheets ranging in subject, size, and denomination.