BEP to launch its 2019 Rocketship product June 18

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will release its 2019 $2 Rocketship product, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing, at noon on Tuesday, June 18.

The special issue features an Uncirculated Series 2013 $2 Federal Reserve note, with a serial number beginning with “2019.” The BEP describes the packaging as featuring “fun facts for kids and an embossed rocket ship and moon in outer space.” The $2 note itself is protected by a clear, acid-free, polymer sleeve.

The front cover of the packaging features an image of a stylized spaceship as drawn by a child, with the Earth and moon in the background. The inner portion of the packaging depicts three children in spacesuits, two appearing to be standing on the surface of the moon and holding the $2 note aloft, with the third child riding atop the spacecraft above the note.

In total, 24,000 packaged notes will be available for $9.95 each, with a discount price of $8.50 each in quantities of 50 or more.

The BEP’s $2 Rocketship product is the second “Rocketship” item to be offered to collectors by a Treasury Department agency in 2019. Sales for a limited-edition Apollo 11 Rocketship set with a glow-in-the-dark feature, aimed at young coin collectors, opened Feb. 28 from the U.S. Mint.

The Mint release was restricted to 50,000 sets, with a household order limit of two.

That set, too, was offered at $9.95 each, in conjunction with the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program. It is no longer available from the Mint. The Mint’s June 10 sales report lists sales for its Rocketship set at 49,945 sets.

The U.S. Mint set’s packaging is a card in the shape of a rocket ship, with three compartments, each sized to hold a single U.S. coin, two of which were provided by the U.S. Mint.

The packaging, capable of standing upright on a flat surface, contains an Uncirculated 2019-D Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar in the lowest compartment. President Kennedy championed American involvement in space exploration.

In the center compartment is a Proof 2019-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar. The reverse design of the Native American dollar is emblematic of Native American contributions to the U.S. space program.

The top compartment is left vacant, sized to accommodate a quarter dollar of the collector’s choice. Space is provided on the back to write where and when the new coin is found.

The Mint’s set introduces fictional characters Mighty Minters Timothy and Layla and is targeted toward introducing the hobby of coin collecting to children ages 7 through 12.

BEP products may be ordered through the U.S. Mint by telephone, toll free, at 800-872-6468, and through the Mint’s online store. They are also available for purchase in BEP’s Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas Visitor Center gift shops. Mail orders are not accepted.

