BEP to celebrate Panama-Canal in 2015 intaglio prints

Dec. 17 is the first day of sale for a subscription to receive all three 2015 intaglio prints produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The prints will mark the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Panama Canal.

Collectors can purchase a subscription beginnning at 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 17 by visiting the BEP website and clicking on the BEP Store button.

A subscription costs $99, which is a savings of $21 off the individual print purchase price, according to the BEP.

Subscriptions must be ordered by Jan. 26, 2015, to ensure delivery. Each intaglio print will ship after its first day of sale.

The prints will feature compilations of engraved vignettes including the images from the 100th Anniversary Panama-Pacific International Exposition Certificate. Postage stamps related to the Panama-Pacific Exposition are part of the designs.

The first day of sale for the first print will be Jan. 8, 2015, followed by the second print on March 24 and the third and final print June 9.