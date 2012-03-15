BEP to begin posting delivery data on website October

Sometime in October 2012, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing will begin posting monthly delivery data on its website, at www.moneyfactory.gov.

The report will be based on Federal Reserve notes delivered, not what is produced as was traditionally reported. A BEP spokeswoman said the decision to make the change is based on the fact that the FRNs the BEP produces are “driven by what the Federal Reserve orders. Production does not equal delivery.”

The monthly delivery reports will show the number of FRNs shipped to the Federal Reserve.

Exactly what type of other information may or may not be included on the monthly reports is still undecided, according to the BEP spokeswoman.

In November 2011 the BEP stopped posting monthly production reports on its website while it transitioned to a new data management system. The traditional monthly production reports published to that time show the series, denomination, serial number range and the Federal Reserve Bank for which the notes are printed.

The July 2011 production report for the BEP’s Washington, D.C., facility and the Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is the most recent report posted at the BEP website.

Officials decided to remove the August 2011 production report because it inadvertently included a figure of 6.4 million colorized Series 2009 $100 Federal Reserve notes as being produced that month.

However, BEP officials confirmed and Coin World reported in a story published in the Oct. 31, 2011, issue that no notes of that denomination and series were printed or processed during August.

Production reports after Oct. 1, 2010, that indicate production of Series 2009 $100 FRNs were also in error, according to a BEP spokeswoman on Oct. 14, 2011.

The figure in the August report actually reflects the number of colorized $100 FRNs that had been “staged for processing,” not what was printed, according to the BEP. The notes should not have been listed in the report.

The BEP later decided to suspend all publication of the report until various problems with the reporting mechanism could be resolved. Earlier published reports need to be checked for errors and corrected before being posted online again. ¦