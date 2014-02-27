BEP starts selling uncut sheets of Series 2009 $100 FRNs Feb. 27

Beginning Feb. 27, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing started selling uncut sheets of Series 2009A $100 Federal Reserve note.

These are the newest $100 FRN designs. The redesigned $100 FRNs were released into circulation Oct. 8, 2013.

The uncut sheets were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and are available in four-, eight- and 16-subject sheet sizes. All of the notes bear the facsimile signatures of Treasurer of the United States Rosa "Rosie" Gumataotao Rios and former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

The four-subject sheets are priced at $480, the eight-subject sheets are priced at $920 and the 16-subject sheets cost $1,776. The price for the 16-subject sheet is good through July 4, after which the price will be $1,800.

The products can be purchased by telephoning 800-456-3408, or sending a fax to 888-891-7585. Orders can also be placed on the BEPs website, found at www.moneyfactorystore.gov.

The uncut sheets are also available for purchase in the Visitor Center gift shops at the Washington, D.C., BEP plant and the BEPs Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The "A" in the Series 2009A designation was unexpected when the notes were released in October. All educational materials for the new-design notes indicate a Series 2009 designation, because those materials were approved and printed long before several production delays at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The Federal Reserve Board decided to add the letter A after the series year date to acknowledge the gaps in production between the time the design was approved in 2009 and the time the first notes were released.

Currently, no Series 2009 $100 FRNs are in circulation, though they exist. The BEP has assured the Federal Reserve that the majority of the already printed Series 2009 $100 FRNs will eventually be released to use.