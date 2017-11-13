BEP’s Year of the Rat set available Dec. 11

The $1 Federal Reserve note in the set is protected by an acid-free sleeve and has a serial number beginning with “8888.” The festively packaged set celebrates the Year of the Rat 2020, which starts on Jan. 25.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will release the seventh issue in the second generation of its Lucky Money Lunar Calendar product line at noon on Dec. 11, this one celebrating the Year of the Rat.

The $1 Federal Reserve note in the set has a serial number beginning with “8888” and celebrates the Year of the Rat 2020, which starts on Jan. 25.

The number 8 is the luckiest number in Chinese culture because it sounds like the word “fa,” which connotes fortune, prosperity, success, and high social status. Multiples of the number are thought to be even better.

Under Chinese tradition, people born in the Year of Rat are said to be born with the zodiac rat characteristics. That is, they are supposed to be very industrious and thrifty, diligent and positive.

The note may be from any one of the 12 Federal Reserve districts and printed at either the Washington, D.C., or Fort Worth, Texas, BEP facilities. It is protected by an acid-free sleeve and packaged in a symbolic red folder with decorative, embossed gold foil, capturing the significance of Chinese numerology and the zodiac symbol.

It is priced at $5.95, but discounted to $4.50 for 50- to 999-unit orders. The issue limit is 108,888 pieces.

Although all previous Lunar Year issues are sold out, other parts of the BEP’s Lucky Money Collection are still available. This group of products sports distinctive artwork that celebrates Chinese symbolism and numerology. Featured are the numbers “8888,” “168,” and “777,” representing fortune, wealth, and prosperity, respectively. Giving the gift of Lucky Money is said to be part of a tradition celebrating not only the Chinese Lunar New Year, but also occasions like weddings, birthdays, and new babies.

Bureau of Engraving and Printing products are now sold through the U.S. Mint. The Mint does not accept orders by mail, but all products may be ordered by telephone, toll free, at 1-800-872-6468 and through the United States Mint’s online store, https://catalog.usmint.gov/.

The BEP has also announced that it will participate in two numismatic events in 2020. The first is the Florida United Numismatist Convention at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Jan. 9 to 12. The other is the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money that will be in Pittsburgh at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Aug. 4 to 8.

