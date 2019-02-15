BEP’s 2020 Founding Fathers set sales to start Feb. 13

America’s Founding Fathers 2020 Currency set, the newest addition to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Premium Currency Products line, features $1 and $2 Federal Reserve notes.

America’s Founding Fathers 2020 Currency set is the newest addition to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Premium Currency Products line.

The set will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Feb. 13. It contains a Series 2017 $1 Federal Reserve and Series 2013 $2 Federal Reserve note, both from the New York bank, with each note with matching serial numbers beginning with “2020.” They were printed at both the Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, facilities.

The notes are housed in clear, acid-free polymer sleeves, packaged in a 9.5-inch by 10-inch descriptive trifold color folder with the Statue of Liberty of the cover, flanked by the heads of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who appear on the notes themselves.

The sets sell for $21.95 each. An automatic discount to $18.95 will be applied in the shopping cart on quantities of 50 sets or more. No more than 8,000 sets will be produced, of which 7,600 are available for sale online.

This is the BEP’s second collector offering of the new year. In total, 94,388 the Year of the Rat $1 Lucky Money Notes went on sale Jan. 25 for $5.95 each.

Bureau of Engraving and Printing products are now sold through the U.S. Mint. The Mint does not accept orders by mail, but all products may be ordered by telephone, toll free, at 800-872-6468 and through the United States Mint online store.

