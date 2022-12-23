BEP resumes sales of collector products

The BEP has resumed offering collector products, starting with uncut sheets of $2 and $100 Federal Reserve notes bearing the signatures of Obama Treasury officials.

For the first time since the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, new collector products from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing are again being offered for purchase, starting with a pair of four-note uncut sheets of Federal Reserve notes.

Now available are uncut sheets of $2 Federal Reserve notes and $100 notes. Neither product, however, bear the signatures of a recent presidential administration. Both sheets bear the signatures of officials in the administration of Barack Obama.

The Series 2013 $2 Four–Note Uncut Currency Sheet bears the signatures of Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew and Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios, notes the catalog description. “An informational folder describing the design of the $2 note is included,” according to the offering.

The notes were printed at the BEP facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

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The $2 sheet is priced at $22.50.

The Series 2009A $100 Four–Note Uncut Currency Sheet bears the signatures of Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner and Treasurer Rios.

The sheets are also from the Fort Worth facility.

They are priced at $490.

The BEP announced the resumption of its product offerings at its website: “The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) is resuming the Public Sales Program on October 1, 2023. Numismatic offerings are being reintroduced in phases. Uncut Currency Sheets 0is the first product line to be replenished, as BEP’s core public sales product. BEP will continue to evaluate the schedule for future product offerings. Product updates will be communicated via the product schedule on the U.S. Mint’s website.”

All BEP products are sold through the United States Mint catalog website.

Sales of new offerings in the BEP’s traditional collector products — uncut sheets of notes, collector prints, “Lucky Money” notes — ended with the beginning of the pandemic. BEP officials announced a decision not to replenish product offerings in December 2021. Officials blamed pandemic pressures for the decision.

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