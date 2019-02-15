BEP releases its 2019 Founding Fathers set

Washington appears on a note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while Jefferson is on a note from the San Francisco facility.

A new premium currency product from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the America’s Founding Fathers 2019 Currency set, will go on sale for $21.95 at noon Eastern Time on Feb. 19.

The set celebrates the first and third presidents, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Washington is on a Series 2017 $1 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (B) and Jefferson is on a Series 2013 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (L). The notes have matching serial numbers beginning with “2019.”

Inside Coin World: Hobo nickels endure as a form of folk art: Hobo nickels, leper colonies tokens and a religious objection to Continental Currency are among the subjects of features exclusive to the March issue.

They are packaged in a color 9.5-inch by 10-inch tri-fold folder, with a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve protecting each note. The front of the set packaging has the enlarged portraits of the presidents and an American flag and bald eagle in flight.

The set is limited to an issue of 5,000. A discounted price of $18.95 each is available for orders of 50 or more.

The 2018 edition of the set is no longer available.

Premium products with other denominations are still available. They include a $5 Lincoln Freedom Collection set, a $10 We the People Collection product, and a $20 Color of Money collection set.

Bureau of Engraving and Printing products are now sold through the U.S. Mint. The Mint does not accept orders by mail, but all products may be ordered by telephone, toll free, at 1-872-6468, and through the U.S. Mint online store, https://catalog.usmint.gov/.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter