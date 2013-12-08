BEP product celebrates 'Year of the Horse'

“Year of the Horse — 2014” Lucky Money product celebrates the Chinese New Year. These Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve notes with serial numbers beginning with 8888 are packaged in a red folder with gold foil and embossing and decorative Chinese symbolism.

Collectors can celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year with a 2014 “Year of the Horse” Lucky Money note.

These “Lucky Money” Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve notes with serial numbers beginning with 8888 are being issued by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The first day of sales for this product was Dec. 4.

The Year of the Horse is one of the 12 zodiac symbols associated with the Chinese Lunar Calendar. The celebration in 2014 begins Jan. 31.

This Lucky Money product is designed with decorative Chinese symbolism comprising packaging consisting of a red folder with gold foil and embossing. Under Chinese tradition, the Year of the Horse represents good fortune and prosperity, signifying success in the New Year. This product is sold for $5.95; the edition is limited to 88,888 notes.

This product can be purchased in person at the BEP’s headquarters located at 14th & C streets S.W., Washington, DC 20228, and its Western Currency Facility at 9000 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76131, or through the BEP website, located at www.moneyfactorystore.gov.

The produce can also be purchased by telephoning 800-456-3408, though this phone line will not be available between Dec. 24, 2013, and Jan. 1, 2014. The toll-free order line will return to normal operation on Jan. 2.

Bulk pricing is available for the “Year of the Horse — 2014” and other Lucky Money products.

Purchase limits are 500 units per household for the first week of release, from Dec. 4 to 10. Household purchase restrictions will be waived beginning Dec. 11.

As an efficiency measure, the BEP facilities located in Washington and Fort Worth will be shut down from the close of business Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

The Tour and Visitor Center located in Fort Worth will close to the public Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.

The Washington Tour and Visitor Center will close to the public on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m.

The fulfillment and shipping of mail order sales program products, incoming mail and other special deliveries will also be suspended during the Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 closure. Both facilities will reopen to the public on Jan. 2. ¦