BEP to launch new products with Chinese themes starting Dec. 3

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will begin offering two new collector products with Chinese symbology on Dec. 3, one celebrating the Year of the Goat and the other with a Dragon-Phoenix Circle of Fortune theme.

Both sets contain Federal Reserve notes and are part of an ongoing BEP line of products with Chinese symbology and themes.

The Goat is one of 12 zodiac symbols associated with the Chinese Lunar Calendar. The lucky money product celebrating the Year of the Goat is packaged in a red folder with gold foil and embossing, along with decorative Chinese symbolism. The product features an Uncirculated $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.” It is priced at $5.95.

Household quantity purchases will be limited to 500 units during the first week of release, Dec. 3 to 9, 2014.

This product is limited to 88,888 notes available for sale.

Also offered will be a $100 Lucky Money product, the Dragon-Phoenix Circle of Fortune set. This product features an Uncirculated Series 2009A $100 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.” The note is enclosed in a decorative red folder with gold foil and embossing, capturing the significance of numerology and Chinese symbolism (the “$100 Dragon-Phoenix Circle of Fortune” represents unity and harmony).

Household quantity purchases will be limited to 25 units during the first week of release, Dec. 3 to 9. This product is limited to 8,888 notes available for sale. It is priced at $138.88.

On Dec. 10, household purchase limits for both sets will be lifted.

The notes will be available online starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time Dec. 3.

More from CoinWorld.com:

United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand

None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70

Can ISIL issue its own coins?

More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India



Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!