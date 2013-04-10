BEP offers America's Founding Fathers Currency set

Image courtesy of Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Beginning April 8, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is taking orders for its newest product — the America’s Founding Fathers 2013 Currency set. The set contains a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 FRN. Both notes have matching serial numbers beginning with “2013.”

Collectors can begin buying the America’s Founding Fathers 2013 Currency set from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing during a two-week prerelease period set for April 8 to 21.

Each set features a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 Federal Reserve note

The notes bear the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively.

Matching serial numbers

Both Federal Reserve notes were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and have matching serial numbers beginning with “2013.”

The set is packaged in a trifold folder, and each note is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.

A limit of 50 sets per household is imposed during the prerelease period. Beginning April 22, household purchase restrictions are waived. A total of 5,000 sets will be produced.

The set is priced at $19.95. Bulk pricing is available at $16.95 each for quantities of 50 or more. This product will be offered during calendar year 2013 only, according to the BEP.

To order the America’s Founding Fathers 2013 Currency, visit the BEP website at www.moneyfactory.gov, or order by telephone by calling the order line at 800-456-3408 or by faxing 888-891-7585. ¦