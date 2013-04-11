BEP opens evening tours at Washington plant

Extended evening hours are now offered for the free visitors tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Washington, D.C.

Admission is free, but tickets are required between March and August. Same day, time-stamped tickets can be obtained at the BEP’s ticket booth, which opens at 8 a.m. and is located on Raoul Wallenberg Place Southwest (formerly 15th Street).

Evening tour hours at the Washington plant are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Daytime tour hours are from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Forty-minute tours are conducted beginning every 15 minutes, Monday through Friday. Tickets often go quickly and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket booth closes as soon as all of the tickets have been issued for the entire day.

Visitors are advised to arrive at the ticket booth early in the morning, or telephone the BEP Tour Office for information about ticket availability, at 866-874-2330.

The tour and visitor center is closed on weekends, federal holidays, and the week between Christmas and New Years Day.

Group tours are available from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. by reservation only. Reservations may be made by calling the number given earlier.

In addition to the tour, the BEP Visitor Center gift shop in Washington, D.C., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., though the entrance closes at 7 p.m.

Visitors do not need a ticket to visit the gift shop, where they can purchase uncut sheets of paper currency, souvenir cards, and presidential portraits.

The gift shop in Washington is located at 14th and C streets Southwest.

Items may also be ordered at www.moneyfactory.gov or by telephoning the BEP at 800-456-3408.

Fort Worth tour

A free public tour is also available at the BEP’s Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, though extended evening hours are not offered currently.

The Fort Worth tour and visitor center is closed on weekends, federal holidays, and the week between Christmas and New Years Day.

Visitors are welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis.

All visitors to the Fort Worth facility should allow 30 minutes to clear through security. The quarter-mile tour takes 45 minutes along an elevated walkway and new tours begin every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A gift shop is also available to visitors during visiting hours. Tour hours at the Fort Worth facility are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 28 to May 1, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 1 to July 31.

For more information telephone 866-865-1194 or look for information at the BEP’s website, www.moneyfactory.gov, under the Tours button on the homepage. ¦