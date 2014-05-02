BEP offers Triple Deuce Set of three $2 FRNs

Image courtesy of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

May 13 is the first day of sale for the 2014 $2 Triple Deuce set offered by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The sets feature three $2 Federal Reserve notes, all with matching serial numbers beginning with “2014.”

The sets are priced at $54.95 each.

The set features three $2 Federal Reserve notes: a Series 2003A note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; a Series 2009 note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a Series 2009 note printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

A limit of 3,000 sets will be available worldwide. The set is packaged in a four-panel presentation folder, and each note is housed in a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve.

Five sets per household can be purchased during the pre-release period of May 13 to 19.

Bulk pricing is available, after the pre-release period expires, at $49.95 per set for quantities of 25 or more sets.

After the pre-release period expires, household purchase restrictions will be waived. The sets will ship beginning May 20.

The sets may be ordered by visiting the BEP store website, www.moneyfactorystore.gov, or by telephoning the BEP toll free at 800-456-3408 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Orders can also be sent by toll-free fax number 888-891-7585.

Mail orders should be addressed to: Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department (515-M), 14th & C streets Southwest, Washington, DC 20228.