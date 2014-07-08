BEP offers single 2 dollar note product for collectors

A $2 Federal Reserve note product is now available from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

During the pre-release dates of July 8 to 15, orders for the 2014 $2 Single Note Collection will be fulfilled with a Series 2009 $2 FRN printed for the New York and the San Francisco Federal Reserve Banks with the numerals "2014" at the beginning of the serial number. The set is priced at $15.90 and contains nonmatching serial numbers.

Each of the notes is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve in a folder representative of the corresponding Federal Reserve district.

The 2014 $2 Single Note Collection is limited to 7,000 total sets and contains one note from each of the two available districts.

Household quantity purchase limits for 25 sets will be imposed for the two-note collection during the pre-release period of July 8 to 15, 2014.

After July 15, household purchase restrictions will be waived and individual notes will be available for sale.

For more information or to order visit the catalog section of the BEP website.

BEP products may also be ordered by toll-free telephone to 800-456-3408. Mail orders to Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department, 515M, 14th and C streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.