BEP offers intaglio print card, other new products Aug. 7

The second in the 150th Anniversary Series of three intaglio print cards and a selection of other new products are being released by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in conjunction with the start of the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

The 2012 intaglio print card program is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the BEP.

The second card is scheduled for release on Aug. 7 in conjunction with the ANA convention in Philadelphia.

Within the brown engraved frame on this card is a portrait of Salmon P. Chase (who served as U.S. Treasury secretary under Abraham Lincoln), a patriotic vignette and a view of the Auditors Building, the first home of the BEP. Faded in the background are historic images of early printing operations at the BEP.

All three of the 2012 cards bear the text 1862 2012 BUREAU OF ENGRAVING AND PRINTING HONORING 150 YEARS OF PRIDE, CRAFTSMANSHIP AND INNOVATION. A special anniversary logo also appears on each card.

The first card was released May 10 in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in Denver.

The third card, to be released Oct. 18, has a portrait of Spencer M. Clark, the BEP’s first director, and two patriotic vignettes, all within a green engraved frame. The card also depicts a vignette of the BEP’s Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and an aerial view of the Fort Worth plant faded in the background.

Individual 2012 intaglio cards are priced at $20 each.

Generations set

Also available starting Aug. 7 is a limited-edition three-note $10 Generations set featuring Series 1995, 2001 and 2009 $10 Federal Reserve notes with matching low serial numbers. All of the notes in the set were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

In addition to the notes, the sets contain a commemorative print of Independence Hall on the front and the Liberty Bell on the back with the inscription WE THE PEOPLE.

As part of the set, an educational booklet is enclosed showcasing the history of $10 U.S. paper notes since 1861.

The notes and print are housed in clear acid-free polymer sleeves contained in a leatherette binder. The set is priced at $149.95. Sets are limited to 3,333 total units.

Household quantity purchase limit restrictions of 25 sets will be imposed for the first seven days — from Aug. 7 to 13. The household purchase restrictions will be waived on Aug. 14. Bulk pricing will be available for quantities of 10 or more sets at $135 apiece.

Lucky 777

Also beginning Aug. 7 collectors can begin purchasing the latest in the BEP’s Lucky Number products.

The Lucky 777 product has a Series 2009 $1 FRN featuring a serial number beginning with no less than three 7s in a row. The note is contained in a vinyl sleeve attached to a decorative folder. The number seven is considered a symbol of luck and good fortune by some. The Lucky 777 product is priced at $5.95.

To order any of the products, visit the BEP website, found at www.moneyfactory.org, and click on the BEP Store button, or phone the BEP at 800-456-3408. ¦