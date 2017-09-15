BEP offers hurricane victims note-recovery service

The Mutilated Currency Division of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., may be able recover paper money damaged in the recent hurricanes to strike the United States.

The following is a press release from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing:

Washington, DC – September 14, 2017 – If hurricane victims have currency that has been damaged by flood waters resulting from Hurricanes Harvey or Irma, they are encouraged to send that currency to be reviewed for possible redemption by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) as soon as they are able.

The BEP is giving priority to processing mutilated currency claims resulting from the hurricanes to speed recovery efforts for those affected. Flood victims submitting a claim should mark HURRICANE on the outside of the package.

As a free public service, BEP’s Mutilated Currency Division reviews mutilated currency (not coin) that is damaged to the extent that its value is questionable. This may occur as a result of fire, water, chemicals, ground deterioration, or other physical means.

Each year, the staff of experienced Mutilated Currency Division examiners process approximately 30,000 claims.

“We firmly stand with everyone affected in Texas, Florida, and the surrounding areas that experienced such devastation,” said BEP Director Len Olijar. “BEP prides itself on serving our customers and we will do whatever it takes to lessen the impact of these disasters.”

For information about how to submit a claim for review, please visit BEP’s website or contact the Mutilated Currency Division by email or toll free at (866) 575-2361.

Financial institutions should visit the Federal Reserve Bank Financial Services website for guidance.