BEP offers fifth and final intaglio print for 2014
- Published: Sep 19, 2014, 10 AM
Sept. 22 is the first day of sale for the fifth and final intaglio print in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s 2014 Defenders of Freedom intaglio print series.
The series is dedicated to the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces — the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, U.S. Air Force and the last to be honored in the series, the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard intaglio print displays a wide variety of vignettes including, at top center, the vignette known as U.S. Coast Guard Academy; at bottom center is an image of a Series 541 $10 military payment certificate displaying a vignette of the head of an allegorical female figure. In the center of the print is a gold foil embossed seal of the United States Coast Guard.
The 8.5-inch by 11-inch print is priced at $22.50 and is available for order on the BEP’s website. Orders may also be placed by telephone at the toll-free number 800-456-3408 or by toll-free fax at 888-891-7585.
All four of the other intaglio prints in the series have already sold out.
