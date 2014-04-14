BEP offers Chief Justice Roberts engraving

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is now offering an engraved portrait of Chief Justice of the United States John Glover Roberts Jr.

Roberts is the 17th and current chief justice of the United States. He has served since 2005, having been nominated by President George W. Bush following the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

The portrait size measures 6 inches by 8 inches.

The engravings are available for purchase at $5 each. Purchases may be made online at the BEP website, www.moneyfactory.gov, by selecting BEP Store from the drop-down menu on the home page.

Purchases can also be made by calling the BEP toll free at 800-456-3408 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Orders can also be sent by toll-free fax to 888-891-7585.

Mail orders should be addressed to: Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department (515-M), 14th & C streets Southwest, Washington, DC 20228.