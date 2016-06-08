BEP offers $2 Federal Reserve notes in 2016 set

The newest Bureau of Engraving and Printing currency offering went on sale May 17 and remains available. The 2016 $2 Single Note Collection features a Series 2013 $2 note from each of the Dallas and San Francisco Federal Reserve Banks with serial numbers beginning with “2016xxxx.” Each note is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve in a folder representative of the corresponding Federal Reserve District.

The two-note 2016 $2 Single Note Collection is priced at $15.90 per set and is limited to 5,000 sets. A 25-set limit per household was imposed during the pre-release period of May 17 to 30. Household purchase restrictions were eliminated on May 31 and individual notes from either of the Federal Reserve districts are now available for $7.95 per unit, while supplies last.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase its products, visit bep.gov. Orders may also be placed by telephone at 800-456-3408.

