BEP offering limited edition two-note set

A limited-edition set of two Federal Reserve notes honoring America’s Founding Fathers will be available beginning Feb. 21 from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The America’s Founding Fathers 2012 currency set features a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 FRN, bearing the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively.

Each set is priced at $19.95 and bulk pricing is available for quantities of 50 sets or more.

The number of sets is limited to 9,000. A limit of 50 sets per household will be imposed until March 4. After that, if any quantity of sets remains available, household purchase restrictions are waived.

Both FRNs were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and have matching serial numbers beginning with “2012.” The set is packaged in a trifold folder, and each note is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.