Paper Money
BEP now offering Series 2009 $10 FRNs in uncut sheets
- Published: Jan 29, 2012, 7 PM
Uncut sheets of Series 2009 $10 Federal Reserve notes are now available from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
The sheets feature the facsimile signatures of U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner and Treasurer of the United States Rosa Gumataotao Rios. The sheets are printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
These sheets are available in four-, eight- and 16-subject versions.
Prices are set, respectively for each option, at $69, $127 and $249.
For more information or to place an order, visit the BEP website at www.moneyfactory.gov and click on the BEP store button. ¦
