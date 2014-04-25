BEP intaglio card in 2014 series honors U.S. Navy

The second of five intaglio prints saluting "Defenders of Freedom" is now available from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The United States Navy is the design focus of the second print.

The United States Navy is the design focus of this second print, offered by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. Sales of the Navy print began April 14.

The BEP’s 2014 intaglio program design theme, “Defenders of Freedom,” is dedicated to the five branches of the United States Armed Forces: the United States Army, United States Navy, United States Marines, United States Air Force and United States Coast Guard. Vignettes from many military payment certificates are being used as the design focus for the 8.5-inch by 11-inch intaglio prints. Also, each card features the insignia of the branch being honored.

Two vignettes on the Navy print were used on different issues of MPCs. A sailor depicted on the face of Series 681 $5 MPCs and a submarine used on the face of Series 681 25- and 50-cent MPCs appear at the top of the print.

The bottom image is from the face of the Series 691 $20 MPCs, which were never issued. The portrait of the woman in the vignette was first used on an 1872 Export Tobacco Stamp and on a Plate Printer’s Ball ticket, no date given.

The first 2014 intaglio print, released Feb. 27, honors the United States Army.

Each of the individual cards is available on its first day of sale for $22.50.

To purchase the card, visit the www.moneyfactorystore.gov, or telephone the BEP toll free at 800-456-3408 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Orders can also be sent by toll-free fax number 888-891-7585.

Mail orders should be addressed to: Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department (515-M), 14th & C Streets Southwest, Washington, DC 20228.