BEP issuing Apollo 11 anniversary set with $50 note, print

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is offering an Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Currency set, which contains a $50 Federal Reserve note with special serial number.

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is being commemorated with the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s highest denomination Premium Currency Product.

The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Currency set will go on sale at noon July 16, 50 years to the day that the Saturn V rocket with the command module Columbia and lunar lander Eagle blasted off from Launch Complex 39 at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The set has a Series 2013 $50 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “1969.” It also has an engraved representation of the iconic “Buzz Aldrin on the Moon” photograph taken on July 20, 1969. The reflection in Aldrin’s visor — which includes Neil Armstrong, the United States flag, and the lunar lander — is embossed.

The note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve, and the 9.5-inch by 5.5-inch engraved print features a limited edition serial number matching the last four digits of the serial number on the $50 bill.

Both items are held in a multi-page color presentation folder measuring 9.5 inches by 10 inches.

The issue limit for the set is 6,000, of which 5,700 are being offered for sale at a price of $85.95 each, or discounted to $82.95 for orders of 10 or more.

The Federal Reserve note is from the New York Federal Reserve district, and in an interesting divergence from public records, the BEP says it was printed at both the Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, facilities, although the BEP’s own production reports indicate that Series 2013 $50 notes have only been printed at the Western Facility, in Fort Worth.

This is the BEP’s second space-themed offering in a month. A total of 24,000 $2 2019 Rocketship packaged notes went on sale June 18 for $9.95 each. The product is still available.

BEP products may be ordered through the U.S. Mint by telephone, toll free, at 800-872-6468, and through the Mint’s online store. They are also available for purchase in the BEP’s Washington and Fort Worth’s Visitor Center gift shops. Mail orders, however, are not accepted.

