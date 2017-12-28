BEP to issue Happy Birthday note product
- Published: Dec 28, 2017, 7 AM
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is getting a jump on the new year with a few new products.
One of the products, the 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note, a gift item featuring a $1 note with a serial number beginning with “2018,” will go on sale starting Jan. 16. The Series 2013 note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve in a folder with celebratory decorations. It costs $5.95.
For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, visit the BEP website or follow on Twitter and Facebook at @USMoneyfactory.
