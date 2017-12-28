Paper Money

BEP to issue Happy Birthday note product

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will offer the 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note starting Jan. 16.

Original image courtesy of BEP.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is getting a jump on the new year with a few new products. 

One of the products, the 2018 Happy Birthday Currency Note, a gift item featuring a $1 note with a serial number beginning with “2018,” will go on sale starting Jan. 16. The Series 2013 note is protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve in a folder with celebratory decorations. It costs $5.95.

For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, visit the BEP website or follow on Twitter and Facebook at @USMoneyfactory. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th & C Streets, SW, Washington, DC 20228).

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

Nov 28, 2017, 3 AM

BEP reveals Series 2017 $1 note, new signature

Paper Money

Dec 9, 2017, 3 AM

BEP paper supplier Crane Currency sold

Paper Money

Apr 8, 2017, 4 AM

BEP begins outreach through social media

Community Comments

Headlines