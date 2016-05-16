Paper Money

BEP Intaglio Print Program on sale starting May 24

The newest addition to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Intaglio Print Program, “Defenders of Democracy,” will go on sale at 8 a.m. Eastern Time May 24.

Image courtesy of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

The newest addition to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s Intaglio Print Program, “Defenders of Democracy,” will go on sale at 8 a.m. Eastern Time May 24. Each card in the five-card set is dedicated to one of the branches of the United States Armed Forces — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard — and features an engraved vignette emblematic of that branch of service.

A subscription to the entire five-card collection is priced at $85. Individual cards are priced at $20 through the BEP gift shops and $22.50 through mail order or Internet. Individual cards cost $17 when purchased in quantities of 10 or more.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase, visit the BEP online store.  BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets, SW, Washington, DC 20228).

