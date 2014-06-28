BEP Founding Fathers Set now available
- Published: Jun 28, 2014, 12 PM
June 24 was the first day of sale for the 2014 America’s Founding Fathers Currency set.
The set features a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 FRN, bearing, respectively, the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.
Both notes were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and have matching serial numbers beginning with “2014.”
This set is packaged in a tri-fold presentation folder with each note protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve.
The set is priced at $21.95.
An ordering limit of five sets per household is imposed during the pre-release period from June 24 to 30. After July 1, household purchase restrictions are waived. This exclusive set is limited to an edition of 3,000.
Bulk pricing is available after the pre-release period expires, at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more sets. This product is offered during calendar year 2014 only.
For additional information about the BEP or to purchase products, visit www.bep.gov.
BEP products may also be ordered by toll-free telephone to 800-456-3408. Mail orders to Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio