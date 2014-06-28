BEP Founding Fathers Set now available

Image courtesy of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing

America's Founding Fathers 2014 Currency Set features a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 FRN, each with matching serial numbers beginning with '2014.'

June 24 was the first day of sale for the 2014 America’s Founding Fathers Currency set.

The set features a Series 2009 $1 Federal Reserve note and a Series 2003A $2 FRN, bearing, respectively, the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Both notes were printed for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and have matching serial numbers beginning with “2014.”

This set is packaged in a tri-fold presentation folder with each note protected by a clear, acid-free polymer sleeve.

The set is priced at $21.95.

An ordering limit of five sets per household is imposed during the pre-release period from June 24 to 30. After July 1, household purchase restrictions are waived. This exclusive set is limited to an edition of 3,000.

Bulk pricing is available after the pre-release period expires, at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more sets. This product is offered during calendar year 2014 only.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase products, visit www.bep.gov.

BEP products may also be ordered by toll-free telephone to 800-456-3408. Mail orders to Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales Department, 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228.