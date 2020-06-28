BEP delays release of Year of the Ox 2021 Lucky Money product
- Published: Jan 1, 2021, 3 PM
COVID-19 has claimed another victim, this time the newest issue in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s best-selling Lucky Money series. The program, an annual celebration of the Chinese New Year that this year is the Year of the Ox starting on Feb. 12, will have its unveiling postponed.
When released, the Year of the Ox 2021 product will feature an Uncirculated $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.” Eight is a lucky number in Chinese tradition. The BEP said on Dec. 21 that information regarding the unveiling and first day of sale purchase information will be released at a later date. The 2020 Year of the Rat Lucky Money sold out at a price of $5.95 each.
The BEP also advised that it is temporarily unable to replenish its numismatic product inventory sold through the United States Mint. The Mint website is the BEP’s only online sales outlet.
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