BEP delays release of 2022 Lucky Money collector product

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing will delay the unveiling and release of its 2022 Year of the Tiger Lucky Money set. Release of the 2021 product, for the Year of the Ox, was also delayed by the pandemic; the 2019 Year of the Pig product is shown.

The toll the pandemic is taking on the operations of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing continues to claim victims.

The latest, revealed in a press release from the BEP issued Dec. 20, is a delay in the unveiling of the newest issue in its Lucky Money product line celebrating the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Tiger 2022, which begins Feb. 1.

In the same Dec. 20 announcement, officials also advised that the BEP is temporarily unable to replenish its numismatic product inventory sold through the U.S. Mint. Standard products like uncut sheets of paper currency have been unavailable for months.

The Lucky Money program is a perennial sellout and draws both international and domestic interest. The Year of the Tiger 2022 product follows the traditional format of an Uncirculated $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888,” in a custom red and gold embossed and illustrated holder.

The BEP has offered Lucky Money for Chinese Lunar New Years since the Year of the Dragon in 2000. BEP Director Len Olijar told China Daily in 2019 that the Lucky Money series has been one of the bureau’s most successful cultural products, and “it’s extremely well received.”

The BEP says information regarding the unveiling and first day of sale will be released at a later date.

For more information about the BEP and currency production, visit BEP.gov and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

