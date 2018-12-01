The Lucky Money issue for the Chinese Lunar Year of the Pig 2019 is the sixth in the BEP’s second generation of the Lucky Money Lunar Calendar product line.

The newest version of one of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s perennially successful products will go on sale Dec. 18.

The Lucky Money issue for the Chinese Lunar Year of the Pig 2019 will be the sixth in the BEP’s second generation of the Lucky Money Lunar Calendar product line.

It consists of a $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888,” a number sequence that signifies fortune.

The Chinese words for “8” and “wealth” sound similar. The digit is one of many in Chinese that assume added significance because of other Chinese words that sound similar to them.

The note itself may be from any one of the 12 Federal Reserve Districts.

Inside Coin World: Finally, a doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent: In the Dec. 17 issue, Coin World’s contributors share the first doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent, examine 1929 Indian Head gold coins and advise looking at your coins closely.

The bright red folder is decorated with a variety of whimsical pigs and piglets along with gold embossed Chinese characters. A pre-release announcement did not include the price, which in recent years has been $5.95 for a single piece, with discounts available for bulk purchases.

All orders for BEP products are now handled by the U.S. Mint. The Mint does not accept orders by mail, but interested collectors can purchase this and other BEP products by telephone at 800-872-6468 or through the United States Mint online store.

BEP products are also available at its Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas, visitor center gift shops.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter