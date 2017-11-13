BEP celebrates Year of the Dog with special $1 note

Thanks to its international appeal, the Lucky Money Collection is one of the BEP’s most successful products, often selling out quickly.

A Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with special serial number starting with “8888” is being offered by the BEP in Lucky Money Collection packaging celebrating the Year of the Dog 2018.

The latest issue in the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Lucky Money Collection, celebrating the Year of the Dog 2018, will go on sale Nov. 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Thanks to its international appeal, the Lucky Money Collection is one of the BEP’s most successful products, often selling out quickly. The “Dog” is one of the 12 annually rotating zodiac signs by which a Chinese year is named. The Year of the Dog will begin on Feb. 16, 2018.

The Lucky Money Note is an Uncirculated Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note with a serial number beginning with “8888.” The number 8 represents prosperity and wealth because it sounds like the Chinese word for “becoming rich.”

The BEP adds that the Year of the Dog 2018 represents good fortune and prosperity, signifying success in the New Year and also that it symbolizes character traits such as loyalty and honesty.

Single notes cost $5.95. Once purchase limit restrictions are lifted on Nov. 22, orders for 50 to 999 notes will be priced at $4.50 each, and for 1,000 or more notes will be priced at $3.95 each. A total of 108,888 notes will be available for sale.

To purchase, visit the BEP website. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone at 800-456-3408, by fax at 888-891-7585, or by mail at Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, 515M, 14th and C Streets, SW, Washington, DC 20228.

