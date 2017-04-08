BEP begins outreach through social media

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing has joined the social media universe with new Facebook and Twitter channels.

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing revealed a pair of new communication methods on March 23 when it launched its official Twitter and Facebook social media channels — @USMoneyfactory — with the aim of increasing the accessibility and availability of BEP news.

“I am very excited to use these platforms to highlight the great work that happens at BEP every day,” said Director Len Olijar. “There is so much to share about our nation’s currency and the U.S. currency manufacturing process. We want to make sure that information about our important mission to develop and print U.S. currency is more accessible to a wider audience.”

In addition to posting the latest news and information, the social media updates will also feature artifacts and other information from BEP’s Historical Resource Center. BEP will also post security feature awareness tips, Tour and Visitor Center updates, educational videos, and press releases.

The Bureau’s primary communication channel is the BEP website.