BEP annual holiday closure begins Dec. 24

As an efficiency measure, both public tours at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing facilities located in Washington and Fort Worth will be shut down between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The public tours and Visitor Centers at both facilities will be closed at the end of day shift on Dec. 23. The Washington, D.C., tour will resume Jan. 5, 2015, and the Fort Worth tour on Jan. 6, 2015.

The fulfillment and shipping of mail-order sales program products, incoming mail and other special deliveries will also be suspended during the closure. Those services will resume on Jan. 5.

For more information about public tours and BEP products, visit the bureau's website.

